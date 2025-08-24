In 2026 BGauss B8 or Hero Glamour choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss B8 Price starts at Rs. 62,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price). B8 engine makes power and torque 1,900 w W & 94.6 Nm. On the other hand, Glamour engine makes power & torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. B8 has a range of up to 70 km/charge. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl.
B8 vs Glamour Comparison