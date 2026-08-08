In 2026 BGauss B8 or Hero Destini Prime choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss B8 Price starts at Rs. 62,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Destini Prime Price starts at Rs. 69,430 (ex-showroom price). B8 engine makes power and torque 1,900 w W & 94.6 Nm. On the other hand, Destini Prime engine makes power & torque 9.09 PS PS & 10.38 Nm respectively. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours. B8 has a range of up to 70 km/charge. The Destini Prime mileage is around 56 kmpl.
B8 vs Destini Prime Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|B8
|Destini prime
|Brand
|BGauss
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 62,999
|₹ 69,430
|Range
|70 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|56 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.6 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-