Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesB8 vs Astrid Lite

BGauss B8 vs Gemopai Astrid Lite

In 2024 BGauss B8 or Gemopai Astrid Lite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving ...Read More

Filters
B8
BGauss B8
Lead Acid
₹62,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Astrid Lite
Gemopai Astrid Lite
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Torque
94.6 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartRemote Start
Motor Power
1900 W1100-2500 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub motor
Battery Ip Rating
65-
Range
70 km/charge80-90 km/charge
Max Speed
50 Kmph65 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
71,18779,999
Ex-Showroom Price
62,99979,999
RTO
5,2800
Insurance
2,9080
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5301,719

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    BGauss B8
    BGauss opens online bookings for its 'Made in India' electric scooters
    15 Jul 2020
    Suzuki's new Jimny Lite will be built in Japan and exported to Australia.
    2022 Suzuki Jimny Lite announced with fewer features and lower price tag
    22 Jun 2021
    BGauss is manufacturing its scooters at Chakan plant near Pune.
    BGauss to launch two 'Made-in-India' electric scooters later this year
    30 Jul 2021
    Svitch Bike's LITE XE electric bicycle comes with an adjustable handlebar, seat bar, and suspension.
    This foldable luxury e-bike with five modes can help you beat pollution
    3 Nov 2022
    View all
      News