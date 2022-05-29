In 2024 BGauss B8 or Geliose Hope choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, In 2024 BGauss B8 or Geliose Hope choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss B8 Price starts at 62,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Geliose Hope Price starts at 46,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of B8 up to 70 km/charge and the Hope has a range of up to 75 km/charge. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours. Geliose offers the Hope in 2 colours. ...Read More Read Less