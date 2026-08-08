In 2026 BGauss B8 or Fidato Evtech Future 2020 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss B8 Price starts at Rs. 62,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Fidato Evtech Future 2020 Price starts at Rs. 70,300 (ex-showroom price). The range of B8 up to 70 km/charge and the Future 2020 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours.
B8 vs Future 2020 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|B8
|Future 2020
|Brand
|BGauss
|Fidato Evtech
|Price
|₹ 62,999
|₹ 70,300
|Range
|70 km/charge
|60-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.8 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hours