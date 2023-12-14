In 2024 BGauss B8 or Essel Energy GET 7 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 BGauss B8 or Essel Energy GET 7 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss B8 Price starts at 62,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Essel Energy GET 7 Price starts at 42,500 (ex-showroom price). The range of B8 up to 70 km/charge and the GET 7 has a range of up to 30 - 40 km/charge. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours. Essel Energy offers the GET 7 in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less