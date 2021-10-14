In 2024 BGauss B8 or EeVe Your choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, In 2024 BGauss B8 or EeVe Your choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss B8 Price starts at 62,999 (last recorded price) whereas the EeVe Your Price starts at 49,900 (last recorded price). The range of B8 up to 70 km/charge and the Your has a range of up to 50-60 km/charge. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours. EeVe offers the Your in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less