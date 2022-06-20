In 2024 BGauss B8 or EeVe Eeve Atreo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving In 2024 BGauss B8 or EeVe Eeve Atreo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss B8 Price starts at 62,999 (last recorded price) whereas the EeVe Eeve Atreo Price starts at 64,900 (ex-showroom price). The range of B8 up to 70 km/charge and the Eeve Atreo has a range of up to 90-100 km/charge. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours. EeVe offers the Eeve Atreo in 2 colours. ...Read More Read Less