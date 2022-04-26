Saved Articles

BGauss B8 vs Crayon Motors Crayon Zeez

In 2024 BGauss B8 or Crayon Motors Crayon Zeez choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

B8
BGauss B8
Lead Acid
₹62,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Crayon Zeez
Crayon Motors Crayon Zeez
Zeez VRLA
₹48,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Torque
94.6 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1900 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Battery Ip Rating
65-
Range
70 km/charge-
Max Speed
50 Kmph25 Kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
71,18748,000
Ex-Showroom Price
62,99948,000
RTO
5,2800
Insurance
2,9080
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5301,031

