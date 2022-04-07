In 2026 BGauss B8 or Bounce Infinity E1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss B8 Price starts at Rs. 62,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 55,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of B8 up to 70 km/charge and the E1 has a range of up to 70-100 km/charge. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours.
B8 vs E1 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|B8
|E1
|Brand
|BGauss
|Bounce Infinity
|Price
|₹ 62,999
|₹ 55,000
|Range
|70 km/charge
|70-100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hrs.