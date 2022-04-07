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BGauss B8 vs Bounce Infinity E1

In 2026 BGauss B8 or Bounce Infinity E1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss B8 Price starts at Rs. 62,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 55,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of B8 up to 70 km/charge and the E1 has a range of up to 70-100 km/charge. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours.
B8 vs E1 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS B8 E1
BrandBGaussBounce Infinity
Price₹ 62,999₹ 55,000
Range70 km/charge70-100 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-3-4 Hrs.

Filters
B8
BGauss B8
Lead Acid
₹62,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
E1
Bounce Infinity E1
X
₹55,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BGauss B8 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Footspace View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Load Capacity
130 kg-
Ground Clearance
139 mm155 mm
Length
1747 mm1820 mm
Wheelbase
1266 mm1260 mm
Kerb Weight
99 kg94 kg
Height
1285 mm1120 mm
Saddle Height
765 mm780 mm
Width
890 mm695 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
180 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-10,Rear :-90/90-10Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-120/70-12
Rear Brake Diameter
180 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Torque
94.6 Nm85 Nm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
1900 W2.2 kW
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Battery Ip Rating
65-
Range
70 km/charge-
Max Speed
50 Kmph-
Chassis
Tubular Steel Q23S-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic SpringTwin Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Hydraulic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tripmeter
Digital-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Regenerative Braking, Side Stand Sensor, Find your scooter, Boost speed, Anti-Theft Motor LockingRiding Modes - Power | Epco, Turbo, Location Tracking, Tow Alert, Battery SOC Status, Drag Mode
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Clock
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
22.3 AH-
DRLs
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lead Acid (Fixed)-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
71,18758,447
Ex-Showroom Price
62,99955,000
RTO
5,2800
Insurance
2,9083,447
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5301,256

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