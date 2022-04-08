Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Max Torque
|94.6 Nm
|85 Nm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Starting
|Remote Start,Push Button Start
|Push Button Start
|Motor Power
|1900 W
|1500 w
|Drive Type
|Hub Motor
|Hub Motor
|Battery Ip Rating
|65
|-
|Range
|70 km/charge
|-
|Max Speed
|50 Kmph
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|Yes
|On-Road Price
|₹71,187
|₹97,518
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹62,999
|₹93,386
|RTO
|₹5,280
|₹0
|Insurance
|₹2,908
|₹4,132
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,530
|₹2,096