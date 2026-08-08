In 2026 BGauss B8 or Birla Ambition choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss B8 Price starts at Rs. 62,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Birla Ambition Price starts at Rs. 73,817 (ex-showroom price). The range of B8 up to 70 km/charge and the Ambition has a range of up to 110 km/charge. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours.
B8 vs Ambition Comparison