In 2026 BGauss B8 or BGauss A2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss B8 Price starts at Rs. 62,999 (last recorded price) whereas the BGauss A2 Price starts at Rs. 52,499 (last recorded price). The range of B8 up to 70 km/charge and the A2 has a range of up to 75.0. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours. BGauss offers the A2 in 3 colours.
B8 vs A2 Comparison