In 2026 BGauss A2 or Zelio Eeva ZX [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss A2 Price starts at Rs. 52,499 (last recorded price) whereas the Zelio Eeva ZX [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 59,000 (last recorded price). The range of A2 up to 75.0 and the Eeva ZX [2022-2025] has a range of up to 60-120 km/charge. BGauss offers the A2 in 3 colours.
A2 vs Eeva ZX [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|A2
|Eeva zx [2022-2025]
|Brand
|BGauss
|Zelio
|Price
|₹ 52,499
|₹ 59,000
|Range
|75.0
|60-120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|22.3 AH
|28 Ah
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 hrs.