In 2026 BGauss A2 or YObykes Yo Edge DX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss A2 Price starts at Rs. 52,499 (last recorded price) whereas the YObykes Yo Edge DX Price starts at Rs. 62,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of A2 up to 75.0 and the Yo Edge DX has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. BGauss offers the A2 in 3 colours. YObykes offers the Yo Edge DX in 1 colour.
A2 vs Yo Edge DX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|A2
|Yo edge dx
|Brand
|BGauss
|YObykes
|Price
|₹ 52,499
|₹ 62,000
|Range
|75.0
|70-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|22.3 AH
|1.8 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|10 Hours