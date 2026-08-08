In 2026 BGauss A2 or YObykes Yo Drift DX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss A2 Price starts at Rs. 52,499 (last recorded price) whereas the YObykes Yo Drift DX Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of A2 up to 75.0 and the Yo Drift DX has a range of up to 85 km/charge. BGauss offers the A2 in 3 colours. YObykes offers the Yo Drift DX in 5 colours.
A2 vs Yo Drift DX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|A2
|Yo drift dx
|Brand
|BGauss
|YObykes
|Price
|₹ 52,499
|₹ 65,000
|Range
|75.0
|85 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|22.3 AH
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|10 Hours