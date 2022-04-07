|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Starting
|Remote Start,Push Button Start
|Push Button Start
|Motor Type
|BLDC
|BLDC
|Motor Power
|250 W
|250 W
|Drive Type
|Hub Motor
|-
|Battery Ip Rating
|65
|-
|Range
|75 km/charge
|70 km/charge
|Max Speed
|25 Kmph
|25 kmph
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹52,499
|₹60,847
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹52,499
|₹55,900
|RTO
|₹0
|₹3,354
|Insurance
|₹0
|₹1,593
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,128
|₹1,307