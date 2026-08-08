In 2026 BGauss A2 or Warivo Motors Queen SX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss A2 Price starts at Rs. 52,499 (last recorded price) whereas the Warivo Motors Queen SX Price starts at Rs. 75,300 (last recorded price). The range of A2 up to 75.0 and the Queen SX has a range of up to 55-80 km/charge. BGauss offers the A2 in 3 colours.
A2 vs Queen SX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|A2
|Queen sx
|Brand
|BGauss
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 52,499
|₹ 75,300
|Range
|75.0
|55-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|22.3 AH
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|5-8 Hrs.