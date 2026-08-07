In 2026 BGauss A2 or Warivo Motors Nexa choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss A2 Price starts at Rs. 52,499 (last recorded price) whereas the Warivo Motors Nexa Price starts at Rs. 58,300 (ex-showroom price). The range of A2 up to 75.0 and the Nexa has a range of up to 70-100 km/charge. BGauss offers the A2 in 3 colours.
A2 vs Nexa Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|A2
|Nexa
|Brand
|BGauss
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 52,499
|₹ 58,300
|Range
|75.0
|70-100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|22.3 AH
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|5-8 Hours