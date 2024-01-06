In 2024 BGauss A2 or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 BGauss A2 or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss A2 Price starts at 52,499 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa Li Price starts at 54,880 (ex-showroom price). The range of A2 up to 75 km/charge and the Ujaas eSpa Li has a range of up to 75 km/charge. BGauss offers the A2 in 3 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the Ujaas eSpa Li in 2 colours. ...Read More Read Less