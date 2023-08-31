In 2024 BGauss A2 or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 BGauss A2 or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss A2 Price starts at 52,499 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Victor Price starts at 57,877 (last recorded price). A2 engine makes power and torque 250 W & 15 Nm. On the other hand, Victor engine makes power & torque 9.4 bhp @ 7,500 rpm & 9.4 Nm @ 6,000 rpm respectively. BGauss offers the A2 in 3 colours. TVS offers the Victor in 8 colours. A2 has a range of up to 75 km/charge. The Victor mileage is around 72 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less