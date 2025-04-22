In 2026 BGauss A2 or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss A2 Price starts at Rs. 52,499 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). A2 engine makes power and torque 250 W & 15 Nm. On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. BGauss offers the A2 in 3 colours. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. A2 has a range of up to 75.0. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
A2 vs Sport Comparison