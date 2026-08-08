In 2026 BGauss A2 or TVS Zest 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss A2 Price starts at Rs. 52,499 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Zest 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,600 (ex-showroom price). A2 engine makes power and torque 250 W & 15 Nm. On the other hand, Zest 110 engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. BGauss offers the A2 in 3 colours. A2 has a range of up to 75.0. The Zest 110 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
A2 vs Zest 110 Comparison