In 2026 BGauss A2 or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss A2 Price starts at Rs. 52,499 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). A2 engine makes power and torque 250 W & 15 Nm. On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. BGauss offers the A2 in 3 colours. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. A2 has a range of up to 75.0. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
A2 vs Radeon Comparison