In 2026 BGauss A2 or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss A2 Price starts at Rs. 52,499 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 78,100 (ex-showroom price). A2 engine makes power and torque 250 W & 15 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter 125 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. BGauss offers the A2 in 3 colours. TVS offers the Jupiter 125 in 7 colours. A2 has a range of up to 75.0. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl.
A2 vs Jupiter 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|A2
|Jupiter 125
|Brand
|BGauss
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 52,499
|₹ 78,100
|Range
|75.0
|-
|Mileage
|-
|57.27 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|22.3 AH
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-