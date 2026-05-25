In 2026 BGauss A2 or TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss A2 Price starts at Rs. 52,499 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (last recorded price). A2 engine makes power and torque 250 W & 15 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter [2013-2024] engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. BGauss offers the A2 in 3 colours. TVS offers the Jupiter [2013-2024] in 15 colours. A2 has a range of up to 75.0. The Jupiter [2013-2024] mileage is around 50 kmpl.
A2 vs Jupiter [2013-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|A2
|Jupiter [2013-2024]
|Brand
|BGauss
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 52,499
|₹ 73,340
|Range
|75.0
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|22.3 AH
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-