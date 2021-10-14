In 2024 BGauss A2 or Tunwal Elektrika 60 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving In 2024 BGauss A2 or Tunwal Elektrika 60 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss A2 Price starts at 52,499 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Elektrika 60 Price starts at 0.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of A2 up to 75 km/charge and the Elektrika 60 has a range of up to 70-120 km/charge. BGauss offers the A2 in 3 colours. Tunwal offers the Elektrika 60 in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less