BGauss A2 vs Tunwal Elektrika 60

In 2024 BGauss A2 or Tunwal Elektrika 60 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving

A2
BGauss A2
Lead Acid
₹52,499*
*Last Recorded Price
Elektrika 60
Tunwal Elektrika 60
Elektrika 60 LI
₹65,040*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
Automatic-
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDCBLDC
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Battery Ip Rating
65-
Range
75 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 Kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
52,49975,373
Ex-Showroom Price
52,49965,040
RTO
04,553
Insurance
05,780
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1281,620

