BGauss A2 vs Trinity Motors Rafiki

In 2024 BGauss A2 or Trinity Motors Rafiki choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss A2 Price starts at Rs. 52,499 (last recorded price) whereas the Trinity Motors Rafiki Price starts at Rs. 69,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of A2 up to 75.0 and the Rafiki has a range of up to 75 km/charge. BGauss offers the A2 in 3 colours.
A2 vs Rafiki Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS A2 Rafiki
BrandBGaussTrinity Motors
Price₹ 52,499₹ 69,999
Range75.075 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-3 Hrs.

A2
BGauss A2
Lead Acid
₹52,499*
*Last Recorded Price
Rafiki
Trinity Motors Rafiki
Silver
₹69,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Battery Ip Rating
65-
Range
75 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 Kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
180 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-10,Rear :- 90/90-10Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
180 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Load Capacity
130 kg-
Ground Clearance
140 mm170 mm
Length
1785 mm1700 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm-
Kerb Weight
95.5 kg62 kg
Height
1080 mm1150 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm-
Width
900 mm-
Chassis
Tubular Steel Q23S-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Hydrolic Spring-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
Digital-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Regenerative Braking, Find My Scooter, Side Stand Sensor, Reverse Assist-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
22.3 AH48 V/30 Ah
DRLs
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead Acid (Fixed)Li-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
52,49973,600
Ex-Showroom Price
52,49969,999
RTO
00
Insurance
03,601
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1281,581

