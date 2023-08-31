In 2024 BGauss A2 or Trinity Motors Rafiki choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss A2 Price starts at Rs. 52,499 (last recorded price) whereas the Trinity Motors Rafiki Price starts at Rs. 69,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of A2 up to 75.0 and the Rafiki has a range of up to 75 km/charge. BGauss offers the A2 in 3 colours.
A2 vs Rafiki Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|A2
|Rafiki
|Brand
|BGauss
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 52,499
|₹ 69,999
|Range
|75.0
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hrs.