Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesA2 vs Toutche Heileo M200

BGauss A2 vs Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo M200

In 2024 BGauss A2 or Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo M200 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Filters
A2
BGauss A2
Lead Acid
₹52,499*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Toutche Heileo M200
Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo M200
Heileo M200 STD
₹57,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC
Motor Power
250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Battery Ip Rating
65
Range
75 km/charge
Max Speed
25 Kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
52,49957,900
Ex-Showroom Price
52,49957,900
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1281,244

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Heileo H100 electric bicycle.
    Bengaluru-based Toutche launches hybrid bicycle with detachable battery
    5 Jul 2021
    Hero Electric will expand in the premium electric two-wheeler segment under the new A2B brand
    Hero Electric enters premium electric bike segment under new A2B brand
    31 Aug 2023
    Toutche expands e-bike operations in Europe. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@ToutcheElectric)
    Toutche expands e-bike operations in Europe
    4 Aug 2021
    BGauss is manufacturing its scooters at Chakan plant near Pune.
    BGauss to launch two 'Made-in-India' electric scooters later this year
    30 Jul 2021
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Mercedes will launch A-Class Limousine in India on March 25. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
    Mercedes A-Class Limousine: First look
    25 Feb 2021
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 N offers a delicious dose of 641 hp and sports an updated 84 kWh battery pack at its core.
    2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N first look: Performance, powered by electric
    16 Nov 2023
    Mercedes EQE is the German auto giant's third electric vehicle in India. It offers a range of up to 550 kms in a single charge.
    Mercedes EQE electric SUV first drive review
    29 Sept 2023
    View all
     