In 2024 BGauss A2 or SVITCH BIKE SVITCH MXE choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss A2 Price starts at 52,499 (last recorded price) whereas the SVITCH BIKE SVITCH MXE Price starts at 47,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of A2 up to 75 km/charge and the SVITCH MXE has a range of up to 35-38 km/charge. BGauss offers the A2 in 3 colours. SVITCH BIKE offers the SVITCH MXE in 2 colours.