In 2024 BGauss A2 or Raftaar Galaxy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss A2 Price starts at 52,499 (last recorded price) whereas the Raftaar Galaxy Price starts at 51,900 (ex-showroom price). The range of A2 up to 75 km/charge and the Galaxy has a range of up to 100 km/charge. BGauss offers the A2 in 3 colours. Raftaar offers the Galaxy in 4 colours.