In 2024 BGauss A2 or Okinawa Ridge choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, In 2024 BGauss A2 or Okinawa Ridge choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss A2 Price starts at 52,499 (last recorded price) whereas the Okinawa Ridge Price starts at 61,791 (ex-showroom price). The range of A2 up to 75 km/charge and the Ridge has a range of up to 84 km/charge. BGauss offers the A2 in 3 colours. Okinawa offers the Ridge in 2 colours. ...Read More Read Less