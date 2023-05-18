Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

BGauss A2 vs Okinawa Dual

In 2024 BGauss A2 or Okinawa Dual choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, ...Read More

Filters
A2
BGauss A2
Lead Acid
₹52,499*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Dual
Okinawa Dual
48 V, 55 Ah
₹58,992*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDCBLDC
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Battery Ip Rating
65-
Range
75 km/charge120 -130 Km/Charge
Max Speed
25 Kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
52,49958,992
Ex-Showroom Price
52,49958,992
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1281,267

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The 2023 Vespa Dual 125 and 150 range now comes with four dual-tone colour combinations and different coloured floorboards
    BS6 Phase 2 compliant Vespa Dual 125 & 150 launched, prices start at 1.32 lakh
    18 May 2023
    Hero Electric will expand in the premium electric two-wheeler segment under the new A2B brand
    Hero Electric enters premium electric bike segment under new A2B brand
    31 Aug 2023
    The parts of rubber tires and train wheels of a Dual-Mode Vehicle (DMV) bus that can run both on conventional road surfaces and a railway track, are seen during its test run in Japan.
    Bus or train? Dual-mode vehicle that runs on wheels and tracks to debut in Japan
    25 Dec 2021
    BGauss is manufacturing its scooters at Chakan plant near Pune.
    BGauss to launch two 'Made-in-India' electric scooters later this year
    30 Jul 2021
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Mercedes will launch A-Class Limousine in India on March 25. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
    Mercedes A-Class Limousine: First look
    25 Feb 2021
    EeVe India launched the Soul e-scooter&nbsp;at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
    EeVe Soul electric scooter: Road test review
    31 Dec 2021
    Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X and Okinawa Praise Pro electric scooters compared.
    Ather 450X vs Ola S1 Pro vs Okinawa Praise Pro: Range, charging, specs compared
    31 Dec 2021
    View all
     