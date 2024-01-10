In 2024 BGauss A2 or Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 BGauss A2 or Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss A2 Price starts at 52,499 (last recorded price) whereas the Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk Price starts at 73,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of A2 up to 75 km/charge and the Odysse Electric Hawk has a range of up to 70 km/charge. BGauss offers the A2 in 3 colours. Odysse Electric offers the Odysse Electric Hawk in 4 colours. ...Read More Read Less