In 2026 BGauss A2 or NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss A2 Price starts at Rs. 52,499 (last recorded price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus Price starts at Rs. 55,200 (ex-showroom price). The range of A2 up to 75.0 and the Accelero Plus has a range of up to 190 km/charge. BGauss offers the A2 in 3 colours.
A2 vs Accelero Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|A2
|Accelero plus
|Brand
|BGauss
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 52,499
|₹ 55,200
|Range
|75.0
|190 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|22.3 AH
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 Hrs.