BGauss A2 vs Lohia Oma Star

In 2024 BGauss A2 or Lohia Oma Star choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving ...Read More

Filters
A2
BGauss A2
Lead Acid
₹52,499*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Oma Star
Lohia Oma Star
STD
₹41,444*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Type
BLDCBLDC
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Battery Ip Rating
65-
Range
75 km/charge60 km/charge
Max Speed
25 Kmph25 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
52,49945,368
Ex-Showroom Price
52,49941,444
RTO
01,243
Insurance
01,181
Accessories Charges
01,500
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,128975

