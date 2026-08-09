In 2026 BGauss A2 or Komaki XGT X One choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss A2 Price starts at Rs. 52,499 (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki XGT X One Price starts at Rs. 47,617 (last recorded price). The range of A2 up to 75.0 and the XGT X One has a range of up to 100-120 km/charge. BGauss offers the A2 in 3 colours.
A2 vs XGT X One Comparison