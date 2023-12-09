In 2024 BGauss A2 or Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 BGauss A2 or Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss A2 Price starts at 52,499 (last recorded price) whereas the Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus Price starts at 48,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of A2 up to 75 km/charge and the Kollegio Plus has a range of up to 110 km/charge. BGauss offers the A2 in 3 colours. Kabira Mobility offers the Kollegio Plus in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less