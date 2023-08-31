In 2024 BGauss A2 or Kabira Mobility Kabira Hermes 75 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 BGauss A2 or Kabira Mobility Kabira Hermes 75 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss A2 Price starts at 52,499 (last recorded price) whereas the Kabira Mobility Kabira Hermes 75 Price starts at 66,700 (ex-showroom price). The range of A2 up to 75 km/charge and the Kabira Hermes 75 has a range of up to 120 km/charge. BGauss offers the A2 in 3 colours. Kabira Mobility offers the Kabira Hermes 75 in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less