In 2024 BGauss A2 or Kabira Mobility Aetos 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss A2 Price starts at 52,499 (last recorded price) whereas the Kabira Mobility Aetos 100 Price starts at 55,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of A2 up to 75 km/charge and the Aetos 100 has a range of up to 110 km/charge. BGauss offers the A2 in 3 colours. Kabira Mobility offers the Aetos 100 in 3 colours.