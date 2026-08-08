In 2026 BGauss A2 or Jitendra JMT Classic City [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss A2 Price starts at Rs. 52,499 (last recorded price) whereas the Jitendra JMT Classic City [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 69,149 (last recorded price). The range of A2 up to 75.0 and the JMT Classic City [2022-2024] has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. BGauss offers the A2 in 3 colours.
A2 vs JMT Classic City [2022-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|A2
|Jmt classic city [2022-2024]
|Brand
|BGauss
|Jitendra
|Price
|₹ 52,499
|₹ 69,149
|Range
|75.0
|60-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|22.3 AH
|1.24 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|4-4.5 Hrs.