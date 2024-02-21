In 2026 BGauss A2 or iVOOMi Energy S1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss A2 Price starts at Rs. 52,499 (last recorded price) whereas the iVOOMi Energy S1 Price starts at Rs. 54,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of A2 up to 75.0 and the S1 has a range of up to 75-180 km/charge. BGauss offers the A2 in 3 colours.
A2 vs S1 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|A2
|S1
|Brand
|BGauss
|iVOOMi Energy
|Price
|₹ 52,499
|₹ 54,999
|Range
|75.0
|75-180 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|22.3 AH
|2.1 kWh
|Charging Time
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