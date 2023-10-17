In 2024 BGauss A2 or Honda Shine 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 BGauss A2 or Honda Shine 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss A2 Price starts at 52,499 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Shine 100 Price starts at 64,900 (ex-showroom price). A2 engine makes power and torque 250 W & 15 Nm. On the other hand, Shine 100 engine makes power & torque 7.5 bhp @ 7500 rpm & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. BGauss offers the A2 in 3 colours. A2 has a range of up to 75 km/charge. The Shine 100 mileage is around 65 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less