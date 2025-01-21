In 2026 BGauss A2 or Honda Livo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss A2 Price starts at Rs. 52,499 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price). A2 engine makes power and torque 250 W & 15 Nm. On the other hand, Livo engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm respectively. BGauss offers the A2 in 3 colours. A2 has a range of up to 75.0. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl.
A2 vs Livo Comparison