In 2026 BGauss A2 or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss A2 Price starts at Rs. 52,499 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price). A2 engine makes power and torque 250 W & 15 Nm. On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS respectively. BGauss offers the A2 in 3 colours. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. A2 has a range of up to 75.0. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
A2 vs Grazia Comparison