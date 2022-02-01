In 2023 BGauss A2 or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 BGauss A2 or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss A2 Price starts at 52,499 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at 60,539 (ex-showroom price). A2 engine makes power and torque 250 W & 15 Nm. On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS @ 6000 rpm & 10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. BGauss offers the A2 in 3 colours. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. A2 has a range of up to 75 km/charge. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less