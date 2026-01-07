In 2026 BGauss A2 or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss A2 Price starts at Rs. 52,499 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price). A2 engine makes power and torque 250 W & 15 Nm. On the other hand, Dio engine makes power & torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm respectively. BGauss offers the A2 in 3 colours. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. A2 has a range of up to 75.0. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl.
A2 vs Dio Comparison