Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

BGauss A2 vs Honda Dio

In 2023 BGauss A2 or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Filters
A2
BGauss A2
Lead Acid
₹52,499*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Dio
Honda Dio
STD
₹70,211*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Battery Ip Rating
65-
Range
75 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 Kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
52,49977,828
Ex-Showroom Price
52,49970,211
RTO
05,616
Insurance
02,001
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1281,672

Popular Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS NTORQ 125null | Petrol | Automatic84.64 - 1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Dionull | Petrol | Automatic70,211 - 77,712**Ex-showroom price
NTORQ 125 vs Dio
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gnull | Petrol | Automatic76,234 - 82,734**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Dionull | Petrol | Automatic70,211 - 77,712**Ex-showroom price
Activa 6G vs Dio

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Honda Dio 125 in Sports Red colour scheme.
    Honda Dio 125 launched at 83,400, gets Smart Key System
    13 Jul 2023
    Honda is offering Dio in seven colour options.
    2023 Honda Dio H-Smart launched: 5 things you should know
    13 Jun 2023
    Hero Electric will expand in the premium electric two-wheeler segment under the new A2B brand
    Hero Electric enters premium electric bike segment under new A2B brand
    31 Aug 2023
    The Repsol Edition of the Dio 125 and Hornet 2.0 get only cosmetic changes over the standard version.
    2023 Repsol Editions of Honda Hornet 2.0 and Dio 125 launched in India
    21 Sept 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Honda Elevate SUV has been unveiled for the Indian markets on June 6. The bookings for the SUV will start from July, while the official launch will take place later this year.
    Honda Elevate SUV debuts in India: First Look video
    6 Jun 2023
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Honda SP160 motorcycle is based on the manufacturer's unicorn platform and will be the elder sibling of the SP125 motorcycle. The launch is expected to take place closer to the festive season.
    2023 Honda SP160: First Look
    8 Aug 2023
    Mercedes will launch A-Class Limousine in India on March 25. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
    Mercedes A-Class Limousine: First look
    25 Feb 2021
    Hero MotoCorp has launched its new 110cc flagship scooter Xoom in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). Aimed to take on the likes of Honda Active and Dio, the Xoom appears sporty as well as competitively priced.
    Hero Xoom First Ride Review: Sporty performance with competitive pricing
    2 Feb 2023
    Honda Elevate will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the compact SUV segment.
    Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review
    2 Aug 2023
    View all
     