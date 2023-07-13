In 2023 BGauss A2 or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 BGauss A2 or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss A2 Price starts at 52,499 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Dio Price starts at 70,211 (ex-showroom price). A2 engine makes power and torque 250 W & 15 Nm. On the other hand, Dio engine makes power & torque 7.76 PS @ 8000 rpm & 9.3 Nm @ 5250 rpm respectively. BGauss offers the A2 in 3 colours. Honda offers the Dio in 8 colours. A2 has a range of up to 75 km/charge. The Dio mileage is around 55 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less