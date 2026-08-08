In 2026 BGauss A2 or Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss A2 Price starts at Rs. 52,499 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 76,401 (last recorded price). A2 engine makes power and torque 250 W & 15 Nm. On the other hand, CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. BGauss offers the A2 in 3 colours. Honda offers the CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] in 8 colours. A2 has a range of up to 75.0. The CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] mileage is around 65.0 kmpl.
A2 vs CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|A2
|Cd 110 dream [2023-2025]
|Brand
|BGauss
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 52,499
|₹ 76,401
|Range
|75.0
|-
|Mileage
|-
|65.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|22.3 AH
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-