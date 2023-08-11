In 2023 BGauss A2 or Honda CD 110 Dream choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 BGauss A2 or Honda CD 110 Dream choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss A2 Price starts at 52,499 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CD 110 Dream Price starts at 49,336 (ex-showroom price). A2 engine makes power and torque 250 W & 15 Nm. On the other hand, CD 110 Dream engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. BGauss offers the A2 in 3 colours. Honda offers the CD 110 Dream in 8 colours. A2 has a range of up to 75 km/charge. The CD 110 Dream mileage is around 65.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less