In 2026 BGauss A2 or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss A2 Price starts at Rs. 52,499 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price). A2 engine makes power and torque 250 W & 15 Nm. On the other hand, Activa 6G engine makes power & torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm respectively. BGauss offers the A2 in 3 colours. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. A2 has a range of up to 75.0. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl.
A2 vs Activa 6G Comparison