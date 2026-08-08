In 2026 BGauss A2 or Hero Lectro WINN-X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss A2 Price starts at Rs. 52,499 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro WINN-X Price starts at Rs. 49,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of A2 up to 75.0 and the WINN-X has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge. BGauss offers the A2 in 3 colours.
A2 vs WINN-X Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|A2
|Winn-x
|Brand
|BGauss
|Hero Lectro
|Price
|₹ 52,499
|₹ 49,999
|Range
|75.0
|70-75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|22.3 AH
|0.52 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|8 Hours