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BGauss A2 vs Hero Lectro WINN

In 2026 BGauss A2 or Hero Lectro WINN choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss A2 Price starts at Rs. 52,499 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro WINN Price starts at Rs. 49,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of A2 up to 75.0 and the WINN has a range of up to 55-60 km/charge. BGauss offers the A2 in 3 colours.
A2 vs WINN Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS A2 Winn
BrandBGaussHero Lectro
Price₹ 52,499₹ 49,999
Range75.055-60 km/charge
Battery Capacity22.3 AH0.42 kWh
Charging Time--

Filters
A2
BGauss A2
Lead Acid
₹52,499*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
WINN
Hero Lectro WINN
STD
₹49,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BGauss A2 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Load Capacity
130 kg-
Ground Clearance
140 mm-
Length
1785 mm-
Wheelbase
1320 mm-
Kerb Weight
95.5 kg-
Height
1080 mm-
Saddle Height
780 mm-
Width
900 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-609.6 mm,Rear :-609.6 mm
Front Brake Diameter
180 mm160 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-10,Rear :- 90/90-10Front :-2.00-24,Rear :-2.00-24
Rear Brake Diameter
180 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Transmission
Automatic-
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Battery Ip Rating
65-
Range
75 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 Kmph-
Chassis
Tubular Steel Q23S-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Hydrolic Spring-
Front Suspension
TelescopicRigid Fork
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Riding Modes
YesYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Regenerative Braking, Find My Scooter, Side Stand Sensor, Reverse AssistIntelligent Sensor Control, GPRS Tracker enabled (Optional)
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
22.3 AH0.42 kWh
DRLs
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead Acid (Fixed)Li-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
52,49953,276
Ex-Showroom Price
52,49949,999
RTO
00
Insurance
03,277
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1281,145

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