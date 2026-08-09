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BGauss A2 vs Hero Lectro F1

In 2026 BGauss A2 or Hero Lectro F1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss A2 Price starts at Rs. 52,499 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro F1 Price starts at Rs. 38,999 (last recorded price). The range of A2 up to 75.0 and the F1 has a range of up to 25 km/charge. BGauss offers the A2 in 3 colours.
A2 vs F1 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS A2 F1
BrandBGaussHero Lectro
Price₹ 52,499₹ 38,999
Range75.025 km/charge
Battery Capacity22.3 AH5.8 Ah
Charging Time-3-4 Hrs.

Filters
A2
BGauss A2
Lead Acid
₹52,499*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
F1
Hero Lectro F1
STD
₹38,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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BGauss A2 Visual Comparison

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Seat View
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Specification
Load Capacity
130 kg-
Ground Clearance
140 mm-
Length
1785 mm-
Wheelbase
1320 mm-
Kerb Weight
95.5 kg-
Height
1080 mm-
Saddle Height
780 mm-
Width
900 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
180 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-10,Rear :- 90/90-10-
Rear Brake Diameter
180 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Battery Ip Rating
65-
Range
75 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 Kmph-
Chassis
Tubular Steel Q23S-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Hydrolic Spring-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
Digital-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Regenerative Braking, Find My Scooter, Side Stand Sensor, Reverse AssistController - 250W YES, Sinewave, Throttle Grip - PVC with ON/OFF switch, Black, Head Set - Neco thread less with Safety lock Black, BB Set - Neco- Friction free -Cotter less Cartridge Type, Free Wheel - 7 Speed Shimano, Rear Derailleur - Tourney 7S Shimano, Chain Wheel - Rugged 44Tx170MM Seel Crank, Pedals - Anti-skid Alloy pedals, Shifter - EasyFire Shimano, Saddle - Comfortable Premium Saddle, Brake lever - Alloy 3- finger, Stem - Fixed, Feather light 80 mm Extension, Handle Bar - 680mm Featherlight Alloy, Stand - Chain stay mounted, Side stand, Front Hub - Quick Release imported hub
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Display
YesLED Display
Battery Capacity
22.3 AH5.8 Ah
DRLs
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead Acid (Fixed)Li-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
52,49941,669
Ex-Showroom Price
52,49938,999
RTO
01,559
Insurance
01,111
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,128895

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